Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 144,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.3% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 205,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after acquiring an additional 38,891 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $3,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $140.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $377.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $118.62 and a 12-month high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $3,909,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,969,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,584.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.54.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

