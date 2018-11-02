Commerzbank Analysts Give Aumann (AAG) a €72.50 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €72.50 ($84.30) target price on Aumann (ETR:AAG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAG. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Aumann and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Aumann and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

Shares of AAG stock traded up €2.20 ($2.56) on Thursday, reaching €46.20 ($53.72). 58,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,232. Aumann has a twelve month low of €48.09 ($55.92) and a twelve month high of €94.67 ($110.08).

Aumann AG manufactures and sells systems for the automotive and other industries in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-mobility and Classic segments. The E-mobility segment designs, manufactures, and sells machinery and automated production lines for the automotive, aerospace, railway, and other mobility industries; manufactures machinery and production lines for the manufacturing of electric vehicles, such as energy storage systems; and offers product support services, such as maintenance, repair, spare part supply, and engineering services.

