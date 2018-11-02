Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

CMCO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $54.00 target price on Columbus McKinnon and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:CMCO traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.85. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $217.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.91 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.49%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 19.0% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13.9% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 96,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 68.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.