Columbus Circle Investors Takes $1.35 Million Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC)

Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.36% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVC stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $410.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $213.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on NGVC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

