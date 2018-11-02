Collectors Universe (CLCT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

CLCT traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,485. Collectors Universe has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Collectors Universe alerts:

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The company had revenue of $17.12 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 457.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Collectors Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collectors Universe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.