CoinPoker Trading Up 3.1% This Week (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Allcoin and HitBTC. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $77,920.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00150414 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00252276 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.65 or 0.09922516 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00013004 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 354,786,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,414,462 tokens. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Allcoin, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

