Cohen & Company Inc (COHN) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

Shares of COHN stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Cohen & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Get Cohen & Company Inc alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.19 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 7.58%.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.