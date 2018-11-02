Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $68.54. The company had a trading volume of 148,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $1,396,073.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $26,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,288 shares of company stock worth $3,694,551 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,845,471 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,384,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,273,087 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,443,390,000 after purchasing an additional 836,521 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,137,904 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,432,713,000 after purchasing an additional 414,390 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,277,524 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $574,852,000 after buying an additional 269,366 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,408,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $417,279,000 after buying an additional 49,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

