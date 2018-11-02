Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.69 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now anticipates that the information technology service provider will earn $4.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.68.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.96. 1,429,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,738. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,265 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.6% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 132,245 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 54,558 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,740 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total value of $64,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,194.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $51,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,551. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.