Cognios Capital LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,976 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 17.7% during the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $139.59 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.68 and a fifty-two week high of $161.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $147.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $738,098.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,349.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $823,012.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,881.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,703,900 and sold 514,138 shares worth $77,579,958. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

