Cognios Capital LLC Sells 4,328 Shares of CIGNA Co. (CI)

Cognios Capital LLC lowered its position in CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 30.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. CIGNA makes up approximately 0.9% of Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIGNA in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of CIGNA by 254.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 659 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of CIGNA in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CIGNA by 3,122.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CIGNA by 98.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

CIGNA stock opened at $216.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.64. CIGNA Co. has a 12 month low of $163.02 and a 12 month high of $227.13.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. CIGNA had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. Zacks Investment Research cut CIGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CIGNA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CIGNA in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on CIGNA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CIGNA from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CIGNA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

In other CIGNA news, Director William D. Zollars sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $46,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

