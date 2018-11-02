Cognios Capital LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Cognios Capital LLC grew its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 213.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,689,000 after purchasing an additional 246,978 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 42.4% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 53.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth about $2,440,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 27.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 52,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Shares of FLIR opened at $47.75 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.68.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $434.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other FLIR Systems news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $60,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 42,912 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $2,668,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,912 shares of company stock worth $5,594,537 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

