Cognex (CGNX) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGNX. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research cut Cognex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 104,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $72.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.15 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 18.52%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $271,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,950 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 1,180.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

