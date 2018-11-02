CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on CNX Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

NYSE:CNXM opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. CNX Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $60.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNX Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,217,198 shares of CNX Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $252,355,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $28,671,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 1,236.1% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,918 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $15,762,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $14,022,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 22.2% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 250,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

