CNB Financial (CCNE) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

CCNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CNB Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.17.

CCNE stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.58. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CNB Financial has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.74.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 16.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 19.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 172,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

