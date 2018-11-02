CME Group Inc (CME) Stake Increased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in CME Group by 22.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 58,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $355,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 66,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $183.75 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $136.01 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 113.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,864,573.09. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,508,292.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jack J. Tobin sold 7,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total transaction of $1,367,483.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,170.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,188 shares of company stock worth $4,973,607. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.54.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

