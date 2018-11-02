Clovis Oncology (CLVS) PT Lowered to $18.00

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.11% from the stock’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($6.75) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($5.35) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.86) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

CLVS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.79.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. 1,743,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,648. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $874.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.11). Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 390.65% and a negative return on equity of 101.04%. The company had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $79,964,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 691,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,441,000 after acquiring an additional 75,589 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 641,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,172,000 after acquiring an additional 104,114 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 611,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,803,000 after acquiring an additional 53,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 7.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 382,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares during the period.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

