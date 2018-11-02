Clorox (CLX) Given “Hold” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Clorox (NYSE:CLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

The analysts wrote, “We’re not sure whether that’s due to a reduction in the dollar amount of share repurchases (CLX previously expected to repurchase ~$1B in FY19), or simply a mathematical function of shares trading near all­time highs. With shares strong into the print, gross margin questions remaining, and a guidance reduction, we expect shares to trade lower today.””

CLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays set a $131.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

NYSE CLX opened at $153.73 on Wednesday. Clorox has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $155.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. Clorox had a return on equity of 103.18% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $1,297,285.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,705.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jon M. Balousek sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total value of $485,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,268 shares of company stock worth $4,196,686 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

