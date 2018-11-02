Clearway Energy (CWEN) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

NYSE:CWEN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,320. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW).

