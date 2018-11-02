Clean Harbors (CLH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

CLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of CLH opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $843.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Grace Cowan sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $29,942.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,186.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $416,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,426. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 27.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 38.0% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

