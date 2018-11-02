Clean Harbors (CLH) Given a $56.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) in a research note published on Thursday morning, www.stocktargetadvisor.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $64.75. 409,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,202. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $44.74 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $843.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $91,058.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,302.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $102,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,799.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,317 shares of company stock worth $1,367,426 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

