Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Takes $756,000 Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BEP opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.79 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 2.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BEP shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

