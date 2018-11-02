Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $64.47 Million Position in Mosaic Co (MOS)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,985,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183,000 shares during the period. Mosaic comprises about 1.7% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.51% of Mosaic worth $64,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4,666.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,543,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,214 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,458,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,831,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,426 shares during the period. Ashler Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,914,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth $27,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Mosaic news, Director Luciano Siani Pires bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.68 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:MOS opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.54. Mosaic Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

