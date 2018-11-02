Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $15.32 Million Holdings in Nice Ltd (NICE)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Nice were worth $15,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nice by 13.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,987,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Nice by 27.5% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 628,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,231,000 after buying an additional 135,530 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nice by 15.4% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Nice by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,036,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,596,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nice in the second quarter worth $463,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Nice to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nice from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $106.11 on Friday. Nice Ltd has a 1 year low of $81.35 and a 1 year high of $119.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Nice had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $345.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

