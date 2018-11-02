C&J Energy Services (CJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $567.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.66 million. C&J Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of C&J Energy Services stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. C&J Energy Services has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Get C&J Energy Services alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CJ. Cleveland Research downgraded C&J Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on C&J Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup set a $24.00 price objective on C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price objective on C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for C&J Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&J Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.