City Office REIT (CIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of City Office REIT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of City Office REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on City Office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $15.00 target price on City Office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of CIO opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.16. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.16 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in City Office REIT by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in City Office REIT by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 51,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in City Office REIT by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,811,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 256,981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 39,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 163.1% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At June 30, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 4.9 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

