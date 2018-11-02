Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Hays (HAS)

Hays (LON:HAS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hays has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 186.01 ($2.43).

HAS traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 164 ($2.14). The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. Hays has a 12-month low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 206.20 ($2.69).

In other news, insider Doug Evans sold 125,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67), for a total transaction of £256,068.96 ($334,599.45). Also, insider Susan Murray bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £6,560 ($8,571.80). Insiders have sold 1,252,841 shares of company stock valued at $255,795,418 in the last three months.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

