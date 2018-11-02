Citigroup Lowers Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Price Target to $50.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MXIM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.76.
NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $284,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Loftus sold 6,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $397,446.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,696 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 91.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
