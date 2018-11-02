Citigroup Lowers Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Price Target to $50.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MXIM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.76.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.19 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 41.60%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $284,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Loftus sold 6,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $397,446.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,696 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 91.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

