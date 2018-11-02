Citigroup Lowers Apple (AAPL) Price Target to $240.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $265.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $214.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.67.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $14.74 on Friday, reaching $207.48. 86,298,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,150,008. The company has a market capitalization of $1,048.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $150.24 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,554,471.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $3,235,664.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,058,442.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,185 shares of company stock valued at $120,312,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 45,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

