Citigroup Increases eBay (EBAY) Price Target to $43.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EBAY. UBS Group cut their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “$34.11” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “$34.11” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “$37.95” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on eBay to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.97.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.43. 5,783,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,506,054. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 26,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $919,236.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $163,814.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,994 shares of company stock worth $3,571,245. Corporate insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in eBay by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,182,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $441,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,288 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,013,000. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,844,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $259,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,476,950 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $312,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,258,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $81,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.