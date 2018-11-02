Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Bought by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 349.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.8% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $65.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.91.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

