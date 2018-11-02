Citigroup Downgrades United Parcel Service (UPS) to Neutral

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UPS. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $128.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.52.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock opened at $107.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $92.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $101.45 and a 12 month high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $304,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $523,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the second quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.