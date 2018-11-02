Citigroup Cuts ON Semiconductor (ON) Price Target to $21.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ON Semiconductor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Raymond James downgraded ON Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ON Semiconductor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.70.

ON traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,337,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $27.10.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $26,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,574.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $68,705.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,909.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,494 shares of company stock valued at $768,883 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,682,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,493,000. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,320,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,421,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,557,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,250,000 after purchasing an additional 810,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

