Citigroup Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Price Target to $527.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $573.00 to $527.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $450.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $431.72.

CMG opened at $472.62 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $247.51 and a fifty-two week high of $530.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 823,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.29, for a total transaction of $401,213,632.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,620,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $698,995,000 after buying an additional 149,725 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,768,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,149,000 after buying an additional 45,936 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 243,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,217,000 after buying an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,239,000 after buying an additional 107,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

