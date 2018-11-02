CIT Group (CIT) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $58.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Stephens lowered shares of CIT Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT Group stock opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. CIT Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CIT Group will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.