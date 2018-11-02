Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 597.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $184,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.76.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $1,502,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 63,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $2,999,288.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 547,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,021,693.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 450,620 shares of company stock worth $21,322,282 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

