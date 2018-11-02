Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.62

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.62 and last traded at C$2.62, with a volume of 2700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$8.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.54 million. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 75.47% and a net margin of 32.44%.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company offers EPURIS (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; LIPOFEN (CIP-FENOFIBRATE), a formulation of the active ingredient fenofibrate used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, a cholesterol disorder; CONZIP/DURELA (CIP-TRAMADOL ER), a formulation of the active ingredient tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain; and Absorica, an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in patients.

