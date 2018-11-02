Cimpress Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (CMPR)

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,438 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,984% compared to the typical volume of 69 put options.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Cornelis David Arends acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.30 per share, for a total transaction of $57,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Edward Quinn sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total transaction of $108,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,715,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,667,000 after buying an additional 164,596 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 220,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,007,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,603,000 after buying an additional 67,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,504,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,624,000 after buying an additional 54,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $111.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 131.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $171.76.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $588.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.35 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barrington Research set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

