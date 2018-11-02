CIGNA (CI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. CIGNA had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. CIGNA updated its FY 2018 guidance to $14.20-14.40 EPS.

Shares of CIGNA stock opened at $216.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.64. CIGNA has a 1-year low of $163.02 and a 1-year high of $227.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CIGNA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on CIGNA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CIGNA in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

In other CIGNA news, Director William D. Zollars sold 238 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $46,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CIGNA by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CIGNA by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,313,000 after purchasing an additional 86,919 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CIGNA by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CIGNA by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

