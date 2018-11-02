CIBC Lowers Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) Price Target to C$24.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canfor Pulp Products has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$21.70.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Shares of TSE CFX opened at C$22.83 on Monday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of C$12.68 and a 52-week high of C$28.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers. The company also supplies fiber products; and produces green energy.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.