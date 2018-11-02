Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHDN stock opened at $270.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a one year low of $206.00 and a one year high of $314.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.43). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $1.52. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on CHDN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.67.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

