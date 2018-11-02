Church & Dwight (CHD) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $65.24 and last traded at $64.78, with a volume of 3450146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.37.

The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

In other news, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $980,709.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,877.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $966,634.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,659.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,800 shares of company stock valued at $27,051,358. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 937.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

