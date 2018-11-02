Church & Dwight (CHD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of +3% Yoy to ~$996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.27-2.27 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,833,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $66.58.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.71.
In related news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 19,760 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,128,691.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,548.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 33,900 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $1,940,436.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,800 shares of company stock worth $27,051,358 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Church & Dwight Company Profile
Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.
Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.