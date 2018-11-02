Church & Dwight (CHD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of +3% Yoy to ~$996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.27-2.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,833,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $66.58.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.71.

In related news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 19,760 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,128,691.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,548.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 33,900 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $1,940,436.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,800 shares of company stock worth $27,051,358 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

