Chubb Ltd (CB) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 40,115 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 285,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,060,000 after buying an additional 202,220 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 73,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $31,985,278.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,124,804.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $2,086,508.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,263,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,967 shares of company stock valued at $34,072,088 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $126.74 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $157.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.