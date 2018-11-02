Chubb Ltd (CB) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,936,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,610,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,682,000 after acquiring an additional 504,768 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,848,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,976,000 after acquiring an additional 488,028 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 111.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 714,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,780,000 after acquiring an additional 377,292 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,812,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $125.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $31,985,278.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,583,326 shares in the company, valued at $222,124,804.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $2,086,508.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,263,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,967 shares of company stock valued at $34,072,088. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.