ChoicePoint (CPS) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

ChoicePoint Inc. (NYSE:CPS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $71.27 and last traded at $70.34, with a volume of 490841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.46.

The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($1.45). ChoicePoint had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $861.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get ChoicePoint alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChoicePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of ChoicePoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ChoicePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of ChoicePoint from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ChoicePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ChoicePoint by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of ChoicePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChoicePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of ChoicePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChoicePoint by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.74.

About ChoicePoint (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ChoicePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoicePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.