ChoicePoint (CPS) PT Set at $130.00 by Roth Capital

ChoicePoint (NYSE:CPS) has been given a $130.00 target price by Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on ChoicePoint from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChoicePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ChoicePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

CPS opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.74. ChoicePoint has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $146.77.

ChoicePoint (NYSE:CPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $928.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.17 million. ChoicePoint had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 24.74%. ChoicePoint’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ChoicePoint will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in ChoicePoint by 78.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 375,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after buying an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ChoicePoint by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,264,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ChoicePoint by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,949,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ChoicePoint by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,433,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ChoicePoint by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChoicePoint Company Profile

