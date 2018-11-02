Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,271 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hologic worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Hologic by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,241,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,593,000 after buying an additional 535,745 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,813,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,085,000 after buying an additional 282,510 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,892,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,235,000 after buying an additional 319,846 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,932,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,786,000 after buying an additional 74,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Hologic from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.47.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $142,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 30,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $1,260,356.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,174. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOLX opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $45.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.14 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

