Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEC. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 88.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 104.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

JEC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

Shares of NYSE JEC opened at $75.53 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $78.32. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.