Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.7% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the third quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hormel Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In related news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $278,924.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,555.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin L. Myers sold 2,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $109,086.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,632 shares of company stock valued at $5,556,981. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRL opened at $43.47 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.18%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.